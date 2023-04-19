Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

