Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

