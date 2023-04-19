Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.