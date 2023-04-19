Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

