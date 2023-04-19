Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 16,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

