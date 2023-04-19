John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.