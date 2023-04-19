Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.
Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
