Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.