JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI remained flat at $54.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,002. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

