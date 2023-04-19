Julia G. Butchko Sells 1,544 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $23,576.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,062.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,574. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 519,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 219,614 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

