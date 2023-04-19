Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 205,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 164,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JTKWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,630 ($32.55) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,328 ($28.81) to GBX 2,103 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

