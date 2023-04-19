Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 266,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,209. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 116.55%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

