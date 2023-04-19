Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 9.1%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,829,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,327,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

