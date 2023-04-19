Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 251,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,029. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

