Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 761,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 344,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,907. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

