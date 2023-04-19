KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $314.52 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00993499 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $480.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

