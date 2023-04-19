Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74. Kinaxis has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $138.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

