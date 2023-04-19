Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 314,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.