KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

