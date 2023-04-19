KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

