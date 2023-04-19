KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.