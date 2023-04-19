Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $203,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WesBanco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.