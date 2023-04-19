Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

