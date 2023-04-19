Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 4,600 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

