Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 7,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

