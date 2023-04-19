Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $245,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $685.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $676.28 and its 200-day moving average is $684.95.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,815. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

