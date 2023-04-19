Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

