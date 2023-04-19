KOK (KOK) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. KOK has a total market cap of $34.49 million and approximately $731,041.23 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.63 or 1.00003396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000117 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07055998 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $667,666.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

