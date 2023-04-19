Kokoswap (KOKO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.86 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $114.86 million and $102,778.31 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

