Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Shares Up 0.1%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$24.03. 1,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KONMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Konami Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.85.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

