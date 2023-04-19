Konnect (KCT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $143,568.76 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

