Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Koppers Price Performance
Shares of KOP opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 503,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
