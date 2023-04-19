Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of Five Below worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.71. 236,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

