Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.38 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.46% of Universal Display worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.93. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.