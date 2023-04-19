Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $37.59 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 175,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,290. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.