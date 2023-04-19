Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 3,164 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.