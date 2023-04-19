Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. 724,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,780. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

