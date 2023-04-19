Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,942 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Intel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,805. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

