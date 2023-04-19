Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Decreased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average of $233.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

