Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,709,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $485.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.