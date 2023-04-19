Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 18,518 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

