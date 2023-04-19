Laqira Protocol (LQR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $591,542.27 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

