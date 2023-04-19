Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.30 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $16.30 million and $478,650.31 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

