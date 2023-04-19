Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading Down 1.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.18. 31,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 49,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.