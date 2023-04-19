Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,892 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.74% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

