Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lesaka Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 10,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.99.
Separately, TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.
