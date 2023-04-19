Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 30,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

