Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 493,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 128,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

