Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Shares Up 9.1%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

