Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,273. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

