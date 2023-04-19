LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 759,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

LiveVox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.85. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its position in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveVox by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveVox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in LiveVox by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 459,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LiveVox by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

