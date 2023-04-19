LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

