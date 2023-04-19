Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $903,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.60. 395,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,620. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

